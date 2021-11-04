Fort Hood soldiers unveiled a new Adopt-a-School program sign on Oct. 27 at S.C. Lee Jr. High School to replace an existing marker that was damaged last year by weather.
Members of the III Corps 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, including Lt. Col. Ivan Alvarado and Lt. Richard Ross, celebrated their unit’s ongoing partnership with S.C. Lee by delivering the new sign that hangs outside the school on Cove’s north side along Courtney Lane.
Alvarado said the Adopt-a-School program, in which soldiers volunteer to help with various activities throughout the school year, is designed to forge a stronger relationship between the Army and the surrounding community.
“We want to be available for any volunteer opportunities that arise,” Alvarado said. “Our first major opportunity (this year) was being present for the first day at the beginning of the school year, helping families and students find their way around campus. We also were able to help with a new technology program, distributing laptops to students.
“It gives us a chance to improve the relationship between the United States Army and the resident population. As an active-duty Army unit, we train to fight and win wars. That’s our effort, but we also understand that as a good tenant of the Killeen-Fort Hood area, the relationships we build with the families who live here is extremely important.”
Fort Hood’s Adopt-a-School program began in 2004 as a way to match various Army units with schools in nine area districts, including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Temple, Salado, Florence, Gatesville, Jarrell, and Lampasas.
Launched in 2004 by former III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. (ret.) Sean MacFarland as a way to strengthen ties with the local civilian community, the program sends soldiers from participating units to visit schools and help with such things as navigating the first week of classes, tutoring, mentoring, sporting events, field trips, Career Day, Make a Difference Day, and Thanksgiving meals.
Tina Smith, Fort Hood’s Adopt-a-School coordinator, said the program is not only important for building community relations, but also for helping young people succeed in school and in life.
“It is the Army’s belief – and III Corps’ commanding general, in particular – that community involvement is essential to the maximum educational development of the child, and soldiers have a lot to offer,” Smith said.
S.C. Lee assistant principal Stacie Golden, who serves as a liaison for the Adopt-a-School program, said on Oct. 27 that having the soldiers on campus helps students in a variety of different ways.
“The program is huge for our school,” Golden said. “It brings the community and the school together.
“One of our big pillars in education is having the school and community connection. We don’t have enough of that. So having the adopting unit here representing so many of our students and what their parents and other family members do, just being regular people helping out, is so important. They’re great role models for students, and they contribute in so many different ways. They’re amazing people and they help our students tremendously.”
