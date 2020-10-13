The municipal court building in Copperas Cove has new hours until further notice, the city announced Tuesday. The change in hours is due to an operating plan for the Copperas Cove Judiciary, said city spokesman Kevin Keller.
New hours for the municipal court building, 602 S. Main St., are:
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Clerks can be reached by calling 254-547-5030, and payments can be made at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/copperascovetx/court/search, the release said.
Those with questions can contact Nicola James, court administrator, at njames@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-5030.
