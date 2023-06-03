Sticking to their culture, two Panamanians from Killeen showed out to support two fellow Panamanians in Copperas Cove as they cut the ribbon on their new nutritional drink and food shop in the city.
“Everything is very tasty, very delicious, very nutritious, and everybody should come,” said Hiriela Carter as she sipped on a smoothie at A Better Nutrition in Copperas Cove.
Carter and friend Carmen Graham said everything about the shop feels like home in Panama.
“The ambience; it’s got that tropical vibe, the colors, the decoration,” Carter said. “So, yes, most definitely.”
Carter said she will return on a regular basis and even said she hopes the store does well enough to warrant expansion into Killeen.
Iris Bess and Teresa Perdomo, owners of the store at 1306 Georgetown Road, Suite 100, said last week that they will serve made-to-order food and beverages such as fruit smoothies, energy teas, protein waffles and doughnuts, and salads.
“I think it’s great what they’re doing here; it’s a new beginning,” Graham said, adding that everything she tried was very light and tasty. “Not just only that, but it’s helping each other’s bodies and it’s very healthy and very tasty.”
A few dozen people came out in support of the new business in Copperas Cove, which held its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week and featured free samples of its offerings.
Bess said she was glad to see so much support for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I’m just so glad because we were expecting a little bit because we invited a lot of people,” she said as people mingled about, trying the smoothies, teas, waffles and doughnuts. “But we have a lot of friends here, and family members, so they give their support to us.”
Bess also said she is happy to have the store open officially.
“I feel so happy because I always like doing business and I’m really enjoying something that I like to do,” she said. “This is different than what we used to do, so I’m happy to give this to the community.”
The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The store will be closed Sundays.
