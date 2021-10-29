In a few months, several trucks in the Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department fleet will be installed with Routeware, a system designed to improve customer service and generate more revenue throughout the department.
During a meeting on Oct. 19, the Copperas Cove City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the system at an initial startup cost of just under $94,000.
After 12 months, the system will cost $4,206.92 per month.
During the meeting, Public Works Director Scott Osburn said that with the return on investment, the system will pay for itself.
Both Osburn and Solid Waste Director Larry Scott have the benefit of seeing Routeware successfully implemented in Killeen.
Osburn was executive director of public works in Killeen from 2013 to 2016, while Scott was the commercial solid waste supervisor in Killeen until he moved to Copperas Cove’s Solid Waste Department in September of 2019.
“It has proven to provide that efficiency, that additional customer service and really more accountability for both staff and our customers as we service the in excess of 14,800 customers providing solid waste services,” Osburn said.
Seeing its successful implementation in Killeen made it one of Scott’s priorities in Copperas Cove.
“Routeware has been in discussion with my Leadership since I arrived at the Solid Waste Department here in Copperas Cove,” Scott said via email last week.
Each truck that has the system installed will have a digital display in the cab that will provide drivers with a digital route showing all stops along the route. They will have GPS tracking, giving the department real-time updates on where in the city drivers are.
GPS tracking and real-time location updates provide an advantage to Scott, he explained.
“Routeware gives me an overall view and the ability to track my driver’s habits, which allows me to increase safety,” Scott said.
“When a call back or a request for an additional service comes in, I am able to pin point the closest driver and send them the extra pick up without having to text / call or radio my drivers. This allows me to cut down on travel time for collections, which results in fuel savings and produces a faster service time for our customers.”
Drivers of trucks with the system installed will also be able to take pictures if cans are not placed on the curb or overloaded.
“Regarding photographs, customer service representatives will now be able to send customers a picture via email that includes a date, time stamp and geographical code of any issue or charge that may have occurred at their residence,” Scott said.
Routeware will be installed in 15 trucks in the fleet.
After the approval during the meeting, Scott said he hopes the installation will take place within six months.
