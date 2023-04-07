Copperas Cove ISD junior high students outscored the region and state on the most recent STAAR test in reading at the sixth, seventh and eighth grade levels. Copperas Cove Junior High 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year Sarissa Moll is instrumental in that boost in reading scores.
“Mrs. Moll stands out in reference to student achievement growth measures. She ranks third in the district among sixth grade reading teachers in student growth percentages,” said CCJHS Principal Jeff Shannon who selected Moll for the honor of Rookie Teacher of the Year. “One quality that makes her amazing is her willingness and desire to learn and get better. She is constantly adding new tools to her toolbox. The fact that she comes to work prepared and eager to teach is her best quality.”
Shannon states that despite being one of the newest members of the CCJHS staff, Moll, who did her student teaching at the campus last year, approaches all aspects of the job in a seasoned teacher mentality.
“She is always (conscious) of the school’s vision in building a community with her students and staff,” Shannon said. “Mrs. Moll facilitates instruction to some of our more difficult students but uses good classroom management and relationship building to open the door for opportunities of success for all students.”
Moll integrates technology into her interactive lessons to get students up and moving around the room.
“She allows students to explore and make mistakes while also providing an environment where it’s okay to fail,” Shannon said. “This idea of failure and productive struggle is utilized daily, but students have the opportunity to ask questions of both the teacher and peers to identify high levels of understanding.”
Shannon said Moll is not one to draw attention to herself and that the measured academic growth of students in her classroom demonstrate her value to the teaching profession.
“Mrs. Moll is not the flamboyant, smiley, attention-seeking teacher that often gets recognized. She tends to keep to her grade level peers and puts all her effort into providing the very best learning environment for kids,” Shannon said. “She has learned to structure class with engaging technological applications to enhance student engagement and make learning fun for students. She will also tell you she owes her success to the peers in her content group that help model and mold her. I love how she just plugs away, loves on kids, and generates great results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.