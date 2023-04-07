Sarissa Moll

Copperas Cove ISD junior high students outscored the region and state on the most recent STAAR test in reading at the sixth, seventh and eighth grade levels. Copperas Cove Junior High 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year Sarissa Moll is instrumental in that boost in reading scores.

“Mrs. Moll stands out in reference to student achievement growth measures. She ranks third in the district among sixth grade reading teachers in student growth percentages,” said CCJHS Principal Jeff Shannon who selected Moll for the honor of Rookie Teacher of the Year. “One quality that makes her amazing is her willingness and desire to learn and get better. She is constantly adding new tools to her toolbox. The fact that she comes to work prepared and eager to teach is her best quality.”

