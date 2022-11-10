Walking into the kindergarten classroom of Clements/Parsons Elementary teacher Alyssa Cox, one of the first things you will notice is color and organization. It is an environment ready to welcome students and help them learn.
“Mrs. Cox took over a blank canvas of a classroom and brought it to life. She created a fun, exciting, colorful learning environment for her students,” Principal Jennifer Maples said. “Throughout the year, Mrs. Cox establishes strong relationships with her students and dedicates her time to finding ways to make learning fun.”
An example is a hop-scotch that Cox created in her classroom using high-frequency words. The hop-scotch can be used for skill practice, stations, and/or movement breaks for students. Cox incorporates technology into her lessons to keep student engaged and put the learning back in the hands of the student.
“Mrs. Cox has shown natural ability to educate and connect to young students. She is willing to accept feedback and seek out guidance to support her students,” Maples said. “Mrs. Cox has assisted her team in creating engaging lesson plans for the kindergarten students at Clements/Parsons Elementary. She is not afraid to bring new ideas to the table.”
Cox was selected at the 2022 Clements/Parsons Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year last April.
“Mrs. Cox is an outgoing, honest, and caring teacher,” Maples said. “Mrs. Cox has took on challenging behaviors from other homerooms, and the students have learned to trust another adult. Mrs. Cox can always be seen on campus with a huge smile on her face, and her laughter is contagious.”
Cox is married to Sgt. Russell Cox, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood. The family lives in Copperas Cove.
