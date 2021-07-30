It takes a special individual to be a teacher, especially through a pandemic. But it is even harder when you become the teacher of the class in the middle of the year — especially in your first year of teaching. That is what Annah Peters did, and she excelled in the classroom — and so did her students.
The Stephen F. Austin grad completed her student teaching and immediately interviewed at House Creek Elementary School.
“After interviewing Annah, we knew she was exactly what we were looking for and what those students needed,” said principal Todd Williams. “She demonstrated tremendous potential based on her responses in the interview. Upon checking her references, the supervising teachers and campus principal during her student teaching stated they wanted to hire her on their staff but did not have any available positions.”
When Peters was first hired for her new position, she came up to the campus on her own time to learn about CCISD’s balanced-literacy program which involves the science of reading.
Peters ensured she was prepared before her first day in the classroom. She also reached out to her students’ parents to introduce herself and establish a rapport with her students.
“Annah came in and took over a class during the middle of (the) year which is a very difficult position to be in even for an experienced teacher,” Williams said. “She has quickly connected with her students and immediately improved the instruction for all of her students. Annah is a confident person and positive role model for our students. Her energy and enthusiasm is contagious and lifts everyone around her on her second grade team.”
Williams selected Peters as the House Creek Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
“Annah has an ability to make connections with her students that motivates them to be confident to learn new concepts and skills. Her teaching style is confident and consistent. Ms. Peters treats all her students with respect and maintains a calm and kind approach that makes a positive learning environment in her classroom,” Williams said. “Annah is truly gifted as a teacher as demonstrated by her ability to connect with her students immediately upon taking over the class in January. She has greatly improved the classroom culture and most importantly her students are showed learning growth in all academic areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.