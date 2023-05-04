Community Spotlight.jpg

Paula Ramos

 Courtesy Photo

Paula Ramos looks for every opportunity to succeed for herself, her students, and her school. Hired as a brand new teacher for the 2022-2023 school year at S. C. Lee Junior High School, Ramos seized the opportunity to gain experience before the school year even started and has continued to build her skill set outside the regular classroom day.

“Mrs. Ramos taught summer school prior to this year as a means to ‘get her feet wet.’” Principal Brian Jost said. “She is available early mornings and stays late to tutor, attends student events, and helps in the newly formed Bulldawg Academy for after-school tutoring.”

