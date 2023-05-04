Paula Ramos looks for every opportunity to succeed for herself, her students, and her school. Hired as a brand new teacher for the 2022-2023 school year at S. C. Lee Junior High School, Ramos seized the opportunity to gain experience before the school year even started and has continued to build her skill set outside the regular classroom day.
“Mrs. Ramos taught summer school prior to this year as a means to ‘get her feet wet.’” Principal Brian Jost said. “She is available early mornings and stays late to tutor, attends student events, and helps in the newly formed Bulldawg Academy for after-school tutoring.”
Jost selected Ramos as the S. C. Lee Junior High 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year, stating that as a novice educator, she has achieved more growth from her students than some veteran teachers and definitely more than other first-year teachers on campus.
“As educators, we want to see students achieve and grow socially and academically,” Jost said. “Her record of student growth and low discipline incidents indicate that classroom performance is being achieved and students are understanding what it means to be learners in the classroom.”
S. C. Lee Instructional Coach Sylvia Dewald said what sets Ramos apart from the others is that she is a natural teacher.
“I was impressed by Mrs. Ramos’s organization and approachability,” Dewald said. “She maintained a positive relationship with parents and fostered a strong school-to-home connection through parent contacts, working summer school even before she became a teacher, and working diligently with veteran teachers as a student teacher on our campus.
“I always found her helpful and supportive of her students. Her rapport with children is natural and genuine. Her students blossomed as learners while in her class. Her ability to engage them with ‘big-kid’ ideas while still addressing developmental needs as they transitioned from elementary to junior high is truly exceptional.
“I have been impressed by the climate of the classroom...the community feeling in the room, facilitating a love of learning, and engaging students in both social and academic skills are very apparent. Mrs. Ramos exudes the qualities of a veteran teacher. Her talents are innate and truly reveal a calling for teaching. It’s just a job.”
Ramos was named the 2023 CCISD District Rookie Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.