Well, the new year is underway and the possibilities are, well, endless.
You know, there is an old saying that goes something like, “You can do anything you set your mind to,” and the thing about it is, that old adage is really true.
Within reason, of course.
If you set your mind to grow wings and fly like a bird ... probably ain’t gonna happen. But what about those more realistic dreams hanging around in the back of your mind. Come on, think about it. What do you really want to accomplish in 2023?
Let’s face it, the one thing nobody — OK, almost nobody — wants is for things to stay the same.
Correct?
You ever see the movie, “Groundhog Day?”
Change can be scary at times, but, hey, if you are never scared; never feel those butterflies in your stomach; never have that little adrenaline rush of anticipation; that feeling of facing your fears and overcoming them; is that really living?
Or is it just existing?
Going through the motions?
Playing it safe?
Fear of failure is a very real thing, and so is fear of success, by the way. And fear keeps a whole lot of people from doing things they really, really want to do.
Sound familiar?
Anyway, enough psychobabble for one day.
Let’s go. It is a new year and a new chance to achieve some goals.
One of the most important goals a person can have, in my humble opinion, is to be as fit and healthy as possible. Let’s face it — what is the most important thing anybody can have?
Good health, isn’t it?
I don’t know about you, but that’s the thing at the top of my gratitude list. So if you know you need to get healthier, now is a fine time to start. If good health is already a priority, maybe there’s something else you’ve been wanting to accomplish. Some old dream you had long, long time ago that fell by the wayside when other things got in the way?
Guess what?
It’s never too late.
Remember, if you can dream it, you can do it.
Here’s how:
Set SMART goals. That stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Timely.
Specific: make your goal well-defined, clear, unambiguous. For example: Instead of saying, I want to lose weight, you should say, I want to lose 20 pounds.
Measurable: use specific criteria to measure your progress. I want to lose 20 pounds in 12 weeks.
Achievable: make sure your goal is possible to achieve. I have an exercise program so I know what to do; or I belong to a gym, and I can ask for help with exercise and nutrition.
Relevant: how does your goal pertain to your life? WHY are you doing this? Losing 20 pounds will give me more energy. I will be healthier, and I will feel better about myself. I’ll be able to run around and play with my kids or my grandkids.
Timely: a clearly defined timeline, including a start date and target finish line. I will start exercising tomorrow, and I will exercise five times a week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday).
That is just an example of SMART goals for physical fitness. It can apply to any goal you have in mind. Remember, the most important thing when working toward a goal is sticking with it — consistency.
Don’t give up! If you get off track, don’t beat yourself up. Get back on track and keep going. Here are a few ideas for keeping yourself motivated:
Create a plan.
List new skills you will need.
Tell someone (friend, family member, trusted colleague) about what you are doing, and ask for their support.
Ask for help, if needed.
Once again, remember, it’s never too late.
John Clark is a longtime central Texas resident, regular contributor to the Cove Herald, and a certified National Academy of Sports Medicine personal trainer with a specialty in senior fitness and nutrition.
