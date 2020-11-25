“Third time’s a charm,” the old saying goes. That proved true for John Gallen, who after two unsuccessful attempts to be elected to the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees, was elected this year — albeit by default.
Gallen ran unopposed this year and was deemed elected Sept. 15 when the board of trustees canceled the election on account of no contested races.
Gallen was sworn in and took his place on the dais Nov. 10, succeeding longtime trustee Jim Copeland, whom Gallen lost to by six votes in 2017.
Gallen, who just like the man he succeeded, brings experience as a retired educator.
After 20 years as an officer in the Army, Gallen taught special education at Copperas Cove High School for 20 years.
“I bring a total teacher perspective,” Gallen said Nov. 12 about what he brings to the board. “Because I wasn’t in administration at all.”
Gallen joins current trustee Michael Wilburn with teaching experience within CCISD.
Copeland also served in administrative positions, ultimately being vice principal and principal for several years at various campuses in the district.
Gallen said he is still friends with some current teachers in the district and is also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and taught with some of the members of the organization.
“I understand the struggles that they’re going through,” Gallen said. “I think my special education experience is probably going to hold a little more with issues that come up special education and those types of things.”
Gallen said his wife taught special education, second grade and secondary math within the district, and a son and daughter-in-law are also teachers at Huntsville High School.
“So, I’ve got a lot of perspective and a lot of sounding boards for issues that might come up,” Gallen said.
Gallen has also served on the Copperas Cove City Council. Between his time as an officer in the Army, to his time on the city council and his time as an educator, Gallen said he thinks his experience holds him in good stead.
“I feel pretty good,” Gallen said. “I’m excited about being on the board, be part of the team and represent the taxpayers here in Cove, but especially representing the students and the teachers.”
Gallen said one of the main priorities is continuing to keep the students and teachers safe during the pandemic. As of Nov. 20, there were a total of 39 active cases in the district — most of them at the high school.
“During this time of COVID, safety is paramount,” Gallen said. “And we have to look at innovative ways to get to the kids and to make sure they’re safe and that the teachers are safe and doing what they need to be doing so they don’t burn out.”
He added that he felt the district is doing a good job with alleviating the risk of students and faculty spreading the virus while juggling the guidance from state and national authorities.
“Our superintendent has done a good job of keeping those balls in the air and making sure everybody is safe,” Gallen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.