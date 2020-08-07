A total of 131 new teachers went through new teacher orientation and got acclimated to the district on Monday.
The teachers gathered at Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School, all of them wearing face coverings, to learn the ropes about the school district.
Amanda Crawley, the deputy superintendent of instructional services, spoke about the orientation.
“We are talking to our new teachers and orienting them to the district. We’re training them on their teacher evaluation and appraisal system,” Crawley said. She added that the new teachers got campus tours to familiarize themselves with the campus and get them acclimated to the district.
The orientation ran from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Crawley.
Crawley said that each new teacher will get a veteran teacher in the same or a similar field for two years who will help them get familiar with specific campus expectations and other everyday duties of teachers within the district.
Sherry Chipman has been with CCISD for five years but this is her first year teaching full time.
She will be teaching special education at Copperas Cove Junior High.
“It is exciting, I’m ready to get back in the classroom and to try to make it as good for the students as possible,” Chipman said. “I’m hoping ... to provide the same level of education that we have in the past.”
She added that she wants to do whatever she can to make sure the safety of the students is first and foremost.
Alex Gonzalez has been a teacher for the last 26 years in other school districts and is heading into his first year teaching and coaching tennis at Copperas Cove High School.
“I’m very excited about it. I was actually here twice last year as a tennis coach for a Waco school and I was so impressed with the culture of the school and the teachers and just the overall environment that I decided to apply,” Gonzalez said.
He added that he is really looking forward to teaching seniors and preparing them for graduation and becoming productive members of society after high school.
The 131 new teachers is around the normal average that the district hires every year, according to Crawley.
Of the new teachers in the district, 62 of them will be teaching at the middle school and high school level and 69 of them will be at the elementary level.
Taina Maya, spokeswoman for the Killeen Independent School District, said in an email Monday that KISD has hired 226 new teachers so far and that she anticipates that number will go up over the next week to 10 days.
CCISD will begin both face-to-face and virtual learning on Aug. 18 and KISD will start its year on Aug. 17 with 100% virtual learning until at least Sept. 8.
