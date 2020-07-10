The Copperas Cove Independent School District is “ready to meet the needs of our students,” Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for the district, said in an email on Monday.
The fall semester begins in around a month and how students will be educated is still up in the air for local school districts.
Sledd said the district is prepared to educate students through “a face to face model, blended learning or virtual educational opportunities … regardless of the educational setting, CCISD will continue to adhere to directives provided by federal, state and local authorities.”
Mike Morath, the Texas education commissioner, provided a statement in a news release Tuesday from the Texas Education Agency regarding guidelines for the upcoming semester.
“Both as Commissioner and as a public school parent, my number one priority is the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff,” Morath said. “That is why the guidance laid out today will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis. The state is and remains committed to providing a high-quality education to all Texas students, while ensuring the health and safety of students, teachers, staff, and families.”
Noel Candelaria, the president of the Texas State Teachers Association, released a statement on Tuesday as well.
“Everyone wants to see schools reopen, but they must reopen safely. The Texas State Teachers Association is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to slow down and put safety first before he allows school districts to begin reopening campuses for the fall semester. The governor reopened restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses too soon and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soared. We can’t afford to let that happen in our schools. Millions of lives are at stake, beginning with our children, our educators, their families and communities,” Candelaria said.
The district will have its first board of trustees meeting in about a month on Monday and Tuesday, with the first meeting being the monthly workshop on Monday and the regular board meeting on Tuesday. The agendas for the two meetings have not been released as of Thursday.
