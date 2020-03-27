The city of Copperas Cove has established a coronavirus hotline that residents can call to speak to a city staff member to gain information about the virus, according to the city’s Facebook page.
The number to call for the hotline is 254-542-8920. The hotline began Thursday and the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
In addition to the hotline, residents can visit the city’s Facebook page or website to get up to date information, according to the post.
City and Coryell County officials announced Wednesday that a 55-year-old woman — a Copperas Cove resident who works in Belton — had tested positive for COVID-19. She is the first Coryell County resident to test positive for the virus.
