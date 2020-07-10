As the city continues preparing its 2020-21 annual budget, Copperas Cove City Council last week heard presentations for funding requests from non-city agencies, continued a discussion of water and sewer rate increases, and debated “phasing out” the 20% senior citizen discount for utilities.
According to initial presentations, the city’s budget is projected to include a shortfall, with $45.27 million in expenditures for all city funds versus nearly $43.59 million in projected revenue. With the largest gap between revenues and expenses coming in the general fund ($18.88 million in expenditures compared to $17.66 million in anticipated revenue) budget director Ariana Beckman has said the city faces a constant challenge in meeting increased costs due to such things as supplies and materials, hiring employees to fill open positions and appropriately compensating current employees to prevent them from leaving for better opportunity elsewhere.
Water, sewer and solid waste fees in the new proposed budget show a 5% increase, with residential customers to pay 24 cents more for each 1,000 gallons of water usage. Commercial customers would see a 29-cent increase per 1,000 gallons, and the sewer rate increase for all customers would be 29 cents per 1,000 gallons.
The monthly fee for a 96-gallon trash bin would go up by 95 cents for homeowners, and 98 cents per month for commercial customers.
Increases in utility rates are needed to not only accommodate growth within the city, but also to help pay for a much-needed upgrade of aging infrastructure, according to City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
Much of the projected shortfall between total revenue and expenditures falls within the budget’s general fund. The city proposes to use part of its fund balance to close that gap.
Salaries and benefits in most departments are to increase with a 1% cost-of-living raise for all eligible employees. Salaries and benefits for the police department are to jump 21%, from $582,154 projected in FY2020 to $703,618 proposed for FY2021, as a 2.5% step increase is implemented in addition to the cost-of-living increase.
Last week, a workshop was conducted to hear funding request presentations from the Boys and Girls Club, the National Mounted Warfare Foundation and Noon Exchange Club.
The Boys and Girls Club, which marked 25 years’ service to the city last year, has 152 registered members and was requesting $15,000 to help with operations and payroll expenses. The National Mounted Warfare Foundation, a Copperas Cove-based group that is building a National Mounted Warrior Museum near Fort Hood, requested $25,000 as part of its ongoing fundraising effort. The Noon Exchange Club requested $4,195 to help pay for the city’s annual Feast of Sharing program that provides 650 Thanksgiving meals each year.
A total of $24,033 was earmarked in the proposed budget for these allocations, and in the end, the council agreed to provide $15,000 to Boys and Girls Club; $5,000 to the National Mounted Warfare Foundation; and $4,000 to the Noon Exchange Club.
Next, council briefly discussed fund requests from the city’s hotel occupancy tax, which includes $167,337 in available funds. Requests were granted for: Civic center, $25,101; Texas Lodging Association, $2,215; Chamber of Commerce, $3,450 for run-walk events, $20,000 for Krist Kindl Markt, $24,000 for Rabbit Fest, and $89,121 for the visitors bureau.
Considerable discussion followed on the proposed 5% increase in municipal utility rates and $1 hike in drainage fees, and especially a plan to eliminate the senior citizen discount. No final decision was made, but most council members agreed that the discount could be phased out incrementally, with an initial 5% reduction, followed by subsequent percentage reductions until the discount no longer exists.
Discussions on the city’s proposed 2020-21 tax rate are expected during a workshop scheduled for July 21, with a final vote on the budget expected Aug. 4.
For details on the city budget, go to: https://www.copperascovetx.gov/budget/budgetpresentations/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.