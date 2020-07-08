Texas public schools are achieving high graduation rates higher than 90 percent of states in the nation based on a report released last week from the National Center for Education Statistics. The Lone Star state’s graduation rates rank fifth in the U.S. with 89.1 percent of high school students graduating in four years as compared to the national average of 84.1. Copperas Cove High School’s graduation rate for the 2019-2021 school year is 95.6 percent, more than 10 percent higher than the national average and six percent higher than the state, of high school students graduating in a 4-year period. CCHS Principal Jimmy Shuck said the school’s graduation rate is a testament to its teachers planning and providing quality instruction to students.
“It also reflects our students’ commitment to excellence in all they undertake,” Shuck said. “The majority of our students are involved in extracurricular activities, working a job, or volunteering within the community. They receive love and support from their families, which helps them to be successful in life. It is a combined effort from everyone that helps our students succeed in all aspects of their education.”
In several sub-populations, Texas ranks in the top four states in the nation when comparing the graduation rate. Texas ranks second among Asian students at 95.4 percent as compared to 90.8 percent nationally; second among African American students at 85.4 percent as compared to 76.4 percent nationally; second among White students at 93.4 percent as compared to 88.3 percent nationally; second among Economically Disadvantaged students at 86 percent as compared to 77.6 percent nationally; and fourth at 86.9 percent among Hispanic students as compared 79.3 percent nationally.
Once again, Copperas Cove High School far exceeded the state and national averages with the rates students of two or more races graduating in four years at 97.5 percent; African Americans graduating at 96 percent; White at 95.5 percent; Hispanics at 94.9 percent; and Economically Disadvantaged at 94.0 percent.
Copperas Cove ISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley that the class of 2020 faced many new challenges that graduates previously had not encountered because of COVID-19.
“We had to come up with innovative solutions to new problems. In spite of these obstacles, more than 95 percent of seniors were able to graduate on time,” Crawley said. “Of course, our goal is always a 100 percent graduation rate and we have put numerous programs and systems in place to move us toward that goal.”
Crawley said CCISD is committed to preparing all students for whatever they choose to do once they graduate and move into the beginning of their college careers or prepare to enter the workforce.
CCHS 2020 graduate Gabriella Gorres heads to the Texas State University to major in music education with 24 hours of college credit already earned while still in high school.
“Dual Credit is encouraged through the administration as it allows students to become further independent thinkers while getting a college experience and earning college credit so we are even better prepared upon our high school graduation,” Gorres said.
