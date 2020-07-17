Copperas Cove Independent School District announced its back-to-school plan on Tuesday.
In-person learning is available to students of all grade levels.
“(Elementary) Students will have reduced transitions and where necessary, teachers will rotate to student groups,” the website said. “Secondary students in grades 6-12 will follow their class schedules by transitioning to different classrooms for course instruction.”
Virtual learning at CCISD will be available via Schoology for pre-K through 5th grade. Secondary students from sixth through 12th grade will also have the opportunity to learn via Edgenuity.
Schoology is a learning management system which allows parents and students to connect with their teachers.
Edgenuity provides blended learning opportunities for middle and high school students its website says.
Parents can go to https://www.ccisd.com/backtoschool for more information.
Parents received an email from the district on Wednesday so they could make their decision on whether they wanted their kids to return to school or learn virtually. The responses are due back by 8 a.m. July 22, according to the district’s plan. However, parents will be able to change their mind until Aug. 6. The first day of school is Aug. 18.
The plan also says that the district will attempt to socially distance in school and take additional sanitation measures. The district will also require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings, in accordance with an executive order.
Technology needs, like laptops, will be provided to at-home learners and portable wifi hotspots will be available for check out.
