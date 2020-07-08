KEMPNER — With other longstanding Central Texas festivals canceling this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, officials in Kempner decided to go ahead with the city’s second annual Kempner Fest last weekend at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park.
“We’ve lost the Rabbit Fest (Copperas Cove); we lost Spring Ho (Lampasas); we’re losing our festivals left and right, and we wanted to say, ‘Hey, we still care, and we want a place for people to go and have fun,’” said Brian Parker, a member of Kempner Family Community Development Center. “We’re a volunteer organization that helps the city out any way we can.
“Some people have been scared off this year because of COVID-19, and we don’t have a chamber of commerce to plan these things, so the city does what they can, (and) we’re doing what we can. It’s not bad, though, for what we did in kind of the last inning.
“We got double the bounce houses, (and) extra food trucks — anything we could to tell the community, ‘Look, let’s at least have one good party for the year, before we all have to go back into shelter-in-place again.’”
Throughout the morning and afternoon, live music filled the tree-lined park along U.S. 190, just east of the Lampasas River, along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, inflatable “bounce houses,” water balloon battles, and other family activities.
Dozens of kids young and old from throughout the area, including Copperas Cove and Killeen, enjoyed what for some was a long-awaited day outside. Routine safety measures were in place, including hand sanitizer and face coverings. Some people wore masks; some did not.
Kempner resident LaMisha Stinson brought her 6-year-old grandson, Khyrie Church, from Copperas Cove for a look at the festival. As Khyrie bounced around inside a large inflatable boxing ring, wearing an oversized pair of boxing gloves and a big smile on his face, his grandma said they were having a great time.
“It’s really nice,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff for the kids to do; a lot for the adults to do.
“Being outdoors, I really wasn’t concerned about it (COVID). I still try to maintain my social distance, and if I can’t do that, I have my mask with me. We’re just trying to do our best to have a happy moment, and also a (safe) moment.”
As local band Bad Mojo ripped through their set up on the park stage, Kempner Mayor Keith Harvey, carrying a cold drink and a hot dog, said he is proud of the way the community came together for the festival.
“It gives people a chance to come out and see what Kempner really has to offer,” Harvey said. “There are a lot of people here who have businesses, but no one knows about them. But outside of that, it’s just a time for all of Kempner, Cove, Killeen — everyone — to come together and see what Kempner has to offer.
“If you live in a city and say you love the city, then you don’t mind giving back to the city. That’s what it’s all about.”
Esther Parker of Kempner kept an eye on her daughters, Amariah, 5, and Abigail, 7, as they bounced in and out of one of the inflatable play houses.
“I love the bounce houses!” Amariah said, and her older sister agreed.
“We love the festival,” she said. “This is my first time, and it’s beautiful weather today.”
Their mom agreed.
“The weather is perfect,” she said. “It’s a good time for the family. Not far away from home, (so) you’re not having to travel to go somewhere and find something to do. It’s pretty nice.”
