The Copperas Cove Independent School District held its fourth annual Ranger Reading Camp, paid for by the Department of Defense Education Activity Grant, Project READS. “Project READS” stands for Ready for Engaged Academics, Discipline and Self-Determination. Improving literacy is one of the major goals outlined in the grant.
“Military kids can move between six and nine times in their K-12 career, sometimes more,” said DoDEA Grant Director Heather Peacock. “When you add in deployments, family separations, and such, you see that the military lifestyle affects students,”
The grant was awarded to CCISD in 2016, giving $1.5 million dollars over five years to work on the goals of increasing literacy of military connected students at Halstead and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Schools.
The grant is also earmarked to provide increasing social and emotional support at Halstead, Fairview/Miss Jewell, Williams/Ledger, and House Creek Elementary Schools, and Copperas Cove and S.C. Lee Junior High Schools.
“The camp’s purpose is to mitigate the summer slide of academic progress and various barriers to summer reading experienced by students,” Peacock said. “Summer reading loss is considered one of the biggest obstacles to overall reading proficiency. The camp is designed to make reading both purposeful and enjoyable with students choosing their reading materials, as well as participating in direct reading instruction at their reading level.”
A typical day for campers consisted of free breakfast, six class rotations including targeted reading instruction, art with a literacy tie-in, library, active literacy, independent reading, writing, a free book pick and free lunch. CCISD also provided transportation for campers.
“All activities were also centered around the theme of engineering and construction this year,” Peacock said. “Students built with many different types of materials and learned about the same fields in their reading.”
Fort Hood’s 36th Engineering Brigade, the adopted unit of Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, presented STEM lessons remotely through Zoom and answered questions from students about the different things that the Army Corps of Engineers does as part of the soldiers’ jobs in the military.
The CCISD Maintenance Department came out to do a career day, and students rotated through different stations to learn about the various jobs that use engineering and construction skills.
“Despite COVID-19, camp was able to take place with new precautions. Students and staff were required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked daily. Students practiced hand washing and sanitation between every transition. Meals were eaten in the classrooms. Arrival, transitions and dismissal were staggered. Social distancing was practiced in the hallways and in classroom set up,” Peacock said. “Teachers and custodial staff sanitized materials and work spaces between every transition.”
The 2021-2022 school year is the final year of the five-year grant that funds the annual reading camp.
