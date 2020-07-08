More than 7,000 pairs of boots are lined up in rows on the parade field in front of Fort Hood’s III Corps Headquarters. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marines have lost their lives during the wars in both Iraq, Afghanistan and other military operations. The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty pledged for the fourth consecutive year to ensure that these heroes are honored and remembered as the country celebrates its independence.
Little Miss Five Hills Alaya Pringle is the daughter of Sergeant Roosevelt Antwanne Pringle assigned to the Headquarters/Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Kila Pringle, human resources specialist at the Fort Hood Civilian Personnel Advisory Center.
“It is important for us to volunteer as a family, to honor those who have served and fought for freedom,” Kila Pringle said. “As we strive to teach Alaya about community service, it’s important to recognize those who gave the highest sacrifice in service to our country.”
Titleholders make their way through the boot-lined rows, stopping to reminisce, admire and pray for the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedoms Americans enjoy. The titleholders ensure that American flags are inside each pair of boots, replace the service members’ photos that are worn by the sun or damaged in some way, and ensure the boots are straight and faced forward. The royalty work in two-hour shifts through July 5 to maintain the memorial for public viewing.
Five Hills Jr. Ambassador Hayley Sawyer’s father recently retired from the military.
“Honoring our soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty is so important because their sacrifice was to protect all of us. The fallen service member boot memorial is a reminder for all of us what the true cost of our freedom is,” Sawyer said. “Brave soldiers, who go into battle, risk their lives and this reality is so very real for me because my father went on many deployments during his service in the Army and every deployment meant he might not come home.”
Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix, Jr. is the son of Specialist Jordan Hendrix, Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company 615th, Aviation Support Battalion, 1 Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division and Hana Hendrix, a contracted athletic trainer with 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion.
“Having our son help care for the boot memorial is just as important for us as it was for him,” Jordan Hendrix, Sr. said. “One of those boots could represent me one day and it could be my family coming to visit. Even at a young age, Jordan knows first-hand how it feels to have emotional ties to a service member.”
The Fort Hood boot memorial is open to visitors through July 5. The wearing of face coverings is a requirement on the military base.
