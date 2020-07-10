Most mothers have a strong protective instinct when it comes to their children, and Kayla Gilchrist is no exception.
That instinct was shown in her 5-year-old daughter, Bri.
After a long day working at a Killeen call center last week, the 24-year-old mother of two was standing at the sink, washing dishes, when she suddenly collapsed to the floor, unconscious. The others at home were her 4-year-old son, who was upstairs playing, and her daughter, in the living room watching TV.
A short time later, her husband — who had been out jogging at Lion’s Park — rushed in and started trying to wake her up.
“He told me that Bri had FaceTimed him,” Gilchrist said. “I was so proud of her. Both of my children have autism, and being a military family with my husband away half the time, I try and teach them what to do in certain situations, if something happens to me and I can’t take care of them.
“Sometimes when I’m trying to teach her things, it seems like she is not focusing and paying attention, but she really showed me that she is watching everything. She is taking it all in, and I’m really just so proud of her.
“I actually have a passcode on my phone, and I guess she watches me do it so much, she put it in and then she went straight to FaceTime and called her daddy. That was amazing to me.”
Bri (short for Ambrielle) was diagnosed with autism when she was 2. Since then, her mom has become an unofficial advocate for autism, and families with autistic children. She has a special page on Facebook called ‘The Autistic Angels,’ where she posts videos and other information that, at first, was designed to help educate her family about the developmental disorder that affects a growing number of boys and girls.
“People don’t understand,” Gilchrist said. “Sometimes, we’re out in public and they have these outbursts, and people are like, ‘Oh, she can’t control her kids,’ or ‘Oh, her kid is bad,’ this and that. That’s what they see, but they have to understand, how are we supposed to get our children ready for the world if we can’t get them out and try to help them deal with it?
“There was a time when I didn’t take my kids out, because sometimes it’s hard.
“And a lot of my family members don’t know anything about autism. They would ask me, ‘You’re going to let her act like that?’ She’s having a meltdown, and they don’t know the difference between meltdown and having a tantrum. They’re just like, ‘Oh, they’re bad — they need a whoopin’ …’ So, I tried to educate my family, and it’s just grown.
“People come to me now and ask me questions about their kids with autism. They follow our journey, and they’re inspired. Some people use the same techniques that I use on my kids.
“Like, I used to play this game with my daughter where I would say, ‘Ready, set … go!’
And we’d run around the house. Then we’d stop, and we’d do it again. One day, she looked at me, and it was the first time she ever talked, and she said, ‘Ready, set … go!’
“I cried, because I had never heard her voice before.
“I posted that on Facebook, and this one lady did the same thing with her daughter, and she messaged me and told me the same thing happened – her daughter finally said her first words. It was so inspiring.” Not only did little Bri, who recently placed third in the 7th annual Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, call her daddy for help that frightening day after finding mom on the floor, she also started recording the incident, something Kayla discovered the next day while looking through her phone.
“She was scared, and she didn’t know how to get me off the floor. In that video, she was saying, ‘Mommy, you’re not dead; you’re not dead anymore.’ She was kind of like my little angel.
“Our kids are watching us, in everything that we do, and it’s important to teach them what to do in times like this. Sometimes I kind of feel like she doesn’t know what’s going on, but they’re actually paying attention.
“She’s really smart. Even though she lacks in her social skills, I wouldn’t want her any other way.”
