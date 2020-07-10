Two Republicans vying for a state representative seat have similar viewpoints on several topics, including the coronavirus.
The race for the Texas House of Representatives will effectively be decided Tuesday evening.
Incumbent Texas Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, will face fellow Republican Shelby Slawson in a runoff election for Sheffield’s District 59 seat. No Democrats are running in the race.
The district covers eight counties — Comanche, Coryell, Erath, Hamilton, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Somervell.
Sheffield, 59, was first elected to the seat on Nov. 7, 2012.
Heading into the runoff, the state of Texas faces a pandemic that has the attention and priority of both candidates.
In March, in the three-way, Texas House District 59 race, Slawson garnered more votes than Sheffield for the Republican nomination but fell short of getting the more than 50% required.
Slawson led Sheffield by more than 4,100 votes, pulling in 45.7% of the total to Sheffield’s 30%.
Top Three Issues
Sheffield and Slawson are prioritizing a revitalized economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two of Sheffield’s three priorities are strengthening rural public schools and rural hospitals. In order to deliver the same high-quality services as those in urban areas, the rural schools and hospitals must be able to keep their funds, he said.
Accomplishing that hinges on defeating the coronavirus pandemic.
“That challenge will be tough with this COVID-19 ravaged economy, but we need a strong rural conservative to fight for our values and way of life,” Sheffield said in an email June 25.
Also in Sheffield’s list of issues are upholding the pro-life and pro-Second Amendment values, and that also begins with defeating the coronavirus.
Sheffield said he is a member of the state legislature’s budget-writing committee.
Slawson, 43, said the economy, workers, and property taxpayers have taken “body blows” due to the coronavirus.
One of the top priorities for Slawson is, “reigniting the economy and bringing meaningful relief to taxpayers.”
Aside from helping the economy, Slawson said her other top issues are securing the Texas border, defending 2nd Amendment rights and adequately investing into the rural public school classrooms.
Investing in the public schools would include increased vocational training, fighting unfunded mandates and providing property tax relief to residents, she said.
Coronavirus
On the coronavirus specifically, Sheffield and Slawson both say it is an individual responsibility to help slow the spread.
Being an incumbent has allowed Sheffield to work closely with Gov. Greg Abbott to combat the coronavirus. Sheffield is a family doctor.
“I can tell you that the absolute best thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by taking personal responsibility and following the CDC guidelines and Governor Abbott’s medically-informed instructions,” Sheffield said via email Thursday.
Slawson had similar sentiments and listed the things individuals can do.
“All of us can make a difference in slowing the spread by following sensible health protocols to stay home when ill; self-quarantine if exposed to the virus; routinely disinfect commonly-used surfaces; wear a mask when appropriate; social distance; and wash and sanitize our hands thoroughly and often,” she said via email Thursday.
Police Reform
Sheffield and Slawson both said via email that they support police officers.
“The vast majority are doing their best and doing an excellent job,” Sheffield said. “And they stand between us and an unsafe society.”
Sheffield said that he continues to support them and thanks them every chance he gets.
Slawson said the bad actors within the police force should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
She said the “inexcusable actions” of a few should never cause people to malign the good officers.
“I fully back the blue and stand firmly against the destructive socialist cries to defund and/or disband the police,” she said.
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Precinct 3 in Coryell County likely will have a new county commissioner on Jan. 1, 2021.
Republicans Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey are vying for the spot in the July runoff after becoming the top two contenders in the March 3 primary.
The third precinct in Coryell County covers much of the eastern part of the county and parts of Gatesville.
Any registered voter in the county can vote in the runoff election, according to Justin Carothers, the county’s tax assessor/collector. Carothers said voters must vote in the same party’s runoff as the party they voted for in the March primary.
In March, Basham, 46, finished with 473 total votes, good for 25%, and Veazey, 49, received 389 votes, or 21%.
More than 50% of votes was required to win the primary.
Veazey operates four rural water co-ops in the county, including being the manager of two of them. He is also a board member of the Coryell County Farm Bureau.
Basham trains race horses at his family’s ranch. The horses he trains race mainly in Texas, but sometimes they travel to other states to race.
He entered the family business after college. His grandfather and uncle also trained race horses, he said.
Heading into the runoff, the top three issues for Basham are property taxes, roads and economic growth.
Veazey’s top three issues are property taxes, the coronavirus, and economic growth.
The runoff winner is almost assured victory in the November election since there are no Democratic challengers for the seat.
Coryell County will have two Democratic runoff elections. One will be for U.S. Senate as Mary “MJ” Hegar faces state Sen. Royce West to see who will challenge Sen. John Cornyn.
Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto “Beto” Alonzo will face each other to see who will challenge Republican James Wright for Railroad Commissioner in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.