The school days of students going to just sing songs in music class are long gone. Students now learn how to read music notes, create rhythms and songs of their own and truly develop an appreciation of music.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary music teacher Alice Welchez has students’ doing more than singing songs for future school performances. Using the music room floor marked off as a giant music staff, students placed eight circle stickers on which they drew music notes down on the floor. Students then clapped out the beats to a half note, quarter note and whole note as they determined if this was the music they wanted to create.
“Mrs. Welchez has worked tirelessly to turn the music program around at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary and has made it something to be proud of. The students want to be a part of her programs and the parents are excited to have their children in her programs,” Principal Rebekah Shuck said. “She willingly took on the challenge of creating an honor choir to give our students an outlet to showcase their creativity and musical talents. The honor choir has performed at multiple family nights and prepared for their biggest performance of the year at the district choir concert that unfortunately was cancelled during the pandemic.”
It is proven that children who study music tend to have larger vocabularies and more advanced reading skills than their peers who do not participate in music programs. Regardless of socioeconomic status or school district, students who participate in high-quality music programs score higher on reading and spelling tests. Students enrolled in music are also in school more often with an attendance rate of 93.3 percent as compared to 84.9 percent in schools without music programs.
“Mrs. Welchez has been a marvelous addition to our school climate and culture. Her personality is contagious. She exudes an aura of friendliness, positivity, and caring. The students feed off her positivity, and often seek her out as someone with whom they can share problems,” Shuck said. “Even during class, she will often take the much-needed time to address students in their social and emotional needs.
“Staff members flock to her just as much as the students do. Each conversation you have with her will always be positive and productive as she will go above and beyond to make sure staff and students feel appreciated,” Shuck said. “She is always willing to help wherever we need her outside of her teaching duties. You will often see her at family nights for other programs.”
Welchez was named the 2020 Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
