Ryan Basham has been named the unofficial winner of a runoff with Justin Veazey to be county commissioner for Coryell County’s third precinct.
The third precinct covers the eastern part of the county and parts of Gatesville.
With no Democratic contenders, Basham is effectively assured victory in November.
Incumbent Don Jones did not run for re-election.
Basham received a total of 787 votes, good for 53.98%, while Veazey took in 671 votes for 46.02%, according to the unofficial results provided by the county.
Justin Carothers, the county’s tax assessor/collector, said final vote counts will be made Monday when the rules ballot board goes through the late mail-in ballots.
Votes will likely be canvassed next week, Carothers said via email Wednesday.
Basham and Veazey were in the runoff because they were the top vote-getters in the crowded March primary, which had six candidates.
Basham could not be reached for comment after the election.
Basham trains race horses at his family’s ranch. The horses he trains race mainly in Texas, but sometimes they travel to other states to race, he told the Herald in June.
He entered the family business after college. His grandfather and uncle also trained race horses, he said.
Heading into the runoff, Basham’s top three priorities were road repairs, lowering property taxes and promoting economic growth.
“Every year, it (property tax rate) just really has gone up a lot,” Basham said via phone June 27. “You know, I’d just like to ... be able to lower taxes.”
Since the precinct covers parts of Gatesville, Basham would like to see growth in the town.
“I’d like to see more businesses come in and do good in Gatesville,” Basham said.
