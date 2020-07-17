The persistent triple-digit heat hasn’t stopped Gatesville contractors from continuing a sidewalk expansion project along Farm-to-Market Road 116 in Copperas Cove.
On Thursday morning, a couple dozen contractors of TTG Utilities, LP of Gatesville worked on the project which has now reached the intersection of Carlton Drive. The project began April 21, said Jake Smith, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Expected to be complete in April 2021, weather permitting, the project goes along Farm-to-Market Road 116 from Business Highway 190 to Farm-to-Market Road 3046. It will then go along Farm-to-Market Road 3046 to South Park. The estimated cost of the project is $783,357.50, Smith said.
