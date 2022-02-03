Panting lazily under a bright Sunday sky, a pack of service dogs as their handlers explained the purpose behind Liberty for All Service Dogs.
“There are a lot of people out there that would benefit greatly from a service animal that aren’t able to obtain one; we want to change that,” veteran Katherin Stam said.
Established just this month, Liberty for All Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization created by veterans and military spouses in the hopes that, by taking on the daunting task of breeding and training service animals themselves, they will be able to increase the amount of people able to receive a service animal.
“It can be an expensive barrier to entry for a lot of people,” said Caitlyn Price, one of the organization’s founding members and a military spouse. “It can cost upwards of up $40,000 once everything is said and done. It takes a minimum of 600 hours of training.”
Just obtaining the right to own a certified service animal can be a serious hurdle as well.
“They don’t give out service animals to anyone, you have to have a real need,” Stam said.
While an emotional service animal (ESA) can go some ways towards providing emotional support, true service dogs are trained for a gamut of different scenarios such as identifying panic or PTSD attacks, detecting strokes or heart attacks and much more.
All of these factors culminate in high costs and few service animals. To offset this investment, Natasha Harris, Stam and Price have taken it upon themselves to begin breeding and training service animals out of Kindred Spirit Ranch in Kempner and, with a little luck, to eventually service the entire Central Texas region.
With time and effort, the group hopes to build a community that can direct members towards counseling, emotional support animals and service animals and to advocate for the expansion of service animal use.
“We’d like to have two dogs trained and matched within a year,” Stam said.
For now, the organization is working on securing its tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status and finding a donor base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.