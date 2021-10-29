The seventh annual Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant returns to the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 4 during the Krist Kindl Markt.
As the name indicates, all pageant proceeds benefit a charitable cause in the community. The pageant is the community service project of Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball who is raising money in honor of her Grandma Tru who has suffered with Alzheimer’s Disease for more than five years and no longer recognizes her teenage granddaughter.
“We are raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia research to help fight a disease that not only affects my family, but many others too,” Kimball said. “Absolutely, I do want to raise money for my chosen cause. But this is also about providing a service to our community and supporting the Krist Kindl Markt too.”
The entry fee for the pageant is $50 and all contestants receive a custom-crafted medal. The pageant is open to all girls/women ages 0-50+ years and boys 0-8 years.
Contestants can sign up online through Nov. 15 at http://kristkindlpageant.myfreesites.net/.
Winners receive crowns custom made specifically for the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant along with double satin embroidered banners. Pageant score sheets will be emailed to all contestants upon request. All judges are from outside of the Central Texas area.
“Participating in the Krist Kindl Pageant is an amazing opportunity for girls and women of all ages and boys up to age 8 to help an amazing cause in their community. Participating will not only help the cause but help to raise participants’ self-confidence and is a memorable holiday experience for everyone,” Kimball said.
The newly crowned royalty are provided a float to ride in the Copperas Cove Christmas Parade and the Killeen Christmas Parade courtesy of Domino’s. Vendors are also welcome at the event. More information can be found on the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page in the events section or by emailing kristkindlpageant@gmail.com.
To date, the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant has raised more than $20,000 for a variety of nonprofit organizations including the American Cancer Society, Children’s Alopecia Project, CCISD Blessings in a Backpack Program, Mitochondrial Society, a Copperas Cove dog park, purchase of sensory playground equipment in South Park, and other causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.