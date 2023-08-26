The ballots are set for the Copperas Cove City Council and Copperas Cove ISD elections on Nov. 7.
Three candidates for each governmental entity will be on the ballot, though initially there were four candidates for city council.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The ballots are set for the Copperas Cove City Council and Copperas Cove ISD elections on Nov. 7.
Three candidates for each governmental entity will be on the ballot, though initially there were four candidates for city council.
Both the Copperas Cove City Council and the Copperas Cove ISD will have Places 6 and 7 on the ballot.
In the city races, Councilman Jack Smith is seeking reelection for Place 7 and faces opposition from challenger Latisha Walton.
In Place 6, Councilwoman Vonya Hart is surprisingly unopposed after the teenager who initially declared to run against her was deemed ineligible due to a discrepancy between when his voter registration takes effect and the end of the filing period, which was Monday.
Tayler Stokes, an 18-year-old high school senior, filed his application early in August.
In order to run for city council in Texas, a candidate must be 18 years old by the first day of their term. The candidate must also have lived in the city limits of the city they intend to seek public office and be a registered voter by the end of the filing period. In Texas, 17 year olds can submit a voter registration application as long as they are at least 17 and 10 months and registered prior to 30 days before an election.
“Although I meet all of the aforementioned requirements, and you can find me right now on the Texas Secretary of State active voter list, my registration date does not take effect until September 5th,” Stokes said in a statement on his campaign Facebook page. “Because the application deadline for your name to appear on the ballot is August 21st I will be ineligible to continue, having missed that cutoff by about 2 weeks.
“Texas laws are extensive and we thought we had met all criteria, but as it turns out based on my birthdate and registration day, I fall into this little known area of eligibility where the dates do not line up for me to run at this time.”
Charter Amendments
A handful of proposed charter amendments will also appear on the ballot on Nov. 7.
Passage of Proposition A would authorize a compensation increase for the mayor and council members.
Passage of Proposition B would strike language from various sections that is inconsistent with state law.
Passage of Proposition C would require the city attorney to review all contracts as to form prior to their approval and execution.
Passage of Proposition D would require the city’s operating budget be amended as provided for in state law and the rules and policies adopted by the city council.
Passage of Proposition E would amend Article 10 to be consistent with state law.
Copperas Cove ISD
The Copperas Cove ISD also has two places on the ballot for Nov. 7: Places 6 and 7.
Incumbent John Gallen for Place 6 is seeking reelection and will face challenger Carl “Moose” Smith.
Former board member Jeff Gorres is currently unopposed for Place 7. Gorres served on the board from 2019-2022 in Place 5. He was defeated last year in his reelection bid by board member Heather Copeland.
The district said the Place 7 incumbent, Dr. Karen Harrison, did not file for reelection.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.