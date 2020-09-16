A lack of opposing candidates was the motivation for the Copperas Cove school board to cancel the Nov. 3 election during Tuesday evening’s board meeting.
The board will see one fresh face and a familiar face when the candidates are sworn in Nov. 9.
After two previously unsuccessful attempts at claiming a seat on the board, John Gallen will take the place of Jim Copeland in Place 6, who decided to forego seeking another term.
Copeland had been on the board since 1999, according to his biography on the school board website.
Gallen is no stranger to school board elections in Copperas Cove. In his most recent attempts to become a trustee, he lost by seven votes to Copeland in 2017 for the Place 6 seat, and in 2018, he lost by 258 votes (with 47.8% of the votes) in a run for Inez Faison’s Place 1 seat.
Retaining her seat on the board will be Karen Harrison, who has been a trustee since May 2011.
On May 14, 2011, Harrison defeated Earl Holt by 389 votes and succeeded her father, Glynn Powell, who retired from the board after 50 years of service to the district in various capacities.
Trustees on the board serve three-year terms.
The board made quick work of the agenda items Tuesday, voting unanimously on all action items.
Items included the purchase of district insurance plans from TASB Insurance Cooperative in the amount of $679,177 and entering a scope of services agreement with Lockwood, Andrew & Newman Inc. for a drainage study at Copperas Cove High School in the amount of $43,490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.