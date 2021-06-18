Father’s Day was celebrated early with residents of the Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center thanks to the third annual Father’s Day Ice Cream Social hosted by the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Resident Joe Sledd shed tears of joy as he hugged each of the titleholders.
“I thought this day would never come. I just can’t believe it,” he said. “Thank you all for coming.”
The queens volunteered as servers taking each of the residents’ orders while wearing their poodle skirts and ponytails. They then scooped the ice cream, adding requested toppings and delivered the sundaes. Once everyone was served, the beauty queens sat down with the residents to visit and share conversation before delivering handmade cards that each queen created.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale spearheaded the event as one of her community service projects.
“Hosting this year’s event filled my heart with joy,” Hale said. “Being able to go inside the Nursing center to sit down with the men, just talking with them and eating ice cream was a real treat for me. With COVID keeping us outside for over a year was tough. Seeing their smiles today made my day. I look forward to visiting more with the residents throughout the year.”
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty play bingo
