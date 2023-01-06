water

The odor and taste of tap water is about to change in February.

Residents in Copperas Cove may notice a change in the odor or taste in their water during the month of February.

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1— the area’s drinking water supplier — is converting its water disinfection process, the district announced in a news release Wednesday.

