OGLESBY — There are 10 species of rattlesnakes in Texas, from the Western diamondback to the blacktailed rattlesnake found in Central Texas. On average, one to two people in Texas die each year from venomous snake bites. The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty interacted with master snake handlers and held snakes wrapping them around their shoulders at the 52nd Annual Oglesby Rattlesnake Round-Up.
“The handlers were fearless. One got in a sleeping bag with a dozen snakes. My heart was racing, but he wiggled out without one bite,” said Dawn Hale, the programs senior ambassador. “After the show, a snake owner allowed us to put his boa snake around our necks. I was surprised how heavy it was and surprised how soft snakes’ skins are.”
The titleholders were invited to volunteer at the annual event sponsored by the Oglesby Lions Club by selling pieces of pie and selling raffle tickets to raise money for college scholarships.
“When we walked in, you could hear all the snakes rattling their tails. It was exciting and scary. It was loud when they were all doing it together. There were so many snakes,” Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles said. “We watched one guy get a snake put on his head. He had to sit so still. They even put them in their mouths. Yuck. I got to pet a rattlesnake and feel its tail rattle on my fingers. I even held a red tail boa and a ball python. That was scary too.”
The Texas Department of Wildlife and Fisheries encourages Texans to not kill a snake — even a venomous one. Snakes usually retreat or escape if given the opportunity. The danger comes when they are either surprised or cornered.
“I’ve always had a fear of snakes no matter how big or small, but at the rattlesnake round-up, I conquered that fear and held not one, but two, snakes,” said Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball. “Not only did we watch these snakes, but we learned about them too. Snakes form a key link in the food chain. They act as predators and as prey. They help maintain a healthy ecosystem and environment.”
The event, held the third weekend in February, usually draws about 3,000 people, and raises thousands of dollars for vision services in local schools and a children’s camp in Kerrville.
Event festivities included snake handler Jackie Bibby, star of Animal Planet’s “Rattlesnake Republic.” Bibby and other snake handlers performed live demonstrations in the snake pit throughout the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.