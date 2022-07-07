“How do I work this equation?” “My computer isn’t working.” These are just two of the thousands of things with which Crossroads High School students ask for help from paraprofessional Belinda Harris.
“No matter the issue, Mrs. Harris either solves it or comes up with an alternative that is workable,” Principal Pat Crawley said. “I have asked her to fill in at several different positions at this campus, and she has also helped several other campuses when they were shorthanded. Not once did she complain, and the reports from those campuses have been consistently excellent. She comes to work every day, works all day, and walks to her car with the same smile on her face she showed up with that morning.”
Harris has worked in Copperas Cove ISD for two years as a classroom aide. She works with students who each have unique needs. Some students are trailing their peers on completing high school credits toward graduation, while others are working ahead of their peers toward an early graduation date.
“Mrs. Harris is what many would describe as ‘old school,’” Crawley said. “She is straightforward and no-nonsense, but always has a pleasant disposition and a positive outlook on the world around her. Her positivity is often infectious. Students are consistently caught off guard and walk away with smiles on their faces after encounters with Mrs. Harris. She has always been eager to sit with students and tutor them or just help them get through a tough assignment.”
With all students in CCISD receiving their own laptops in the 2022-2023 school year, Harris took charge to track the devices as they are assigned to students.
“On top of all she does for the students in the classroom, Mrs. Harris re-organized our computer data base,” Crawley said. “It is now possible to see precisely how many laptops we have checked out to students at any one time, who the students are, and how long they have had the devices. Mrs. Harris tracks student data to help determine the class level that meets the need of each student and works with our counselor to check and update student transcripts.”
For her measurable positive impact on students and her consistent initiative and flexibility, Harris was named the Crossroads High School 2022 Paraprofessional of the Year.
“If I had the ability, I would clone Mrs. Harris several times over to make Crossroads an even better place for students to learn,” Crawley said.
