Copperas Cove’s population could skyrocket to near 50,000 within the next five to seven years, according to estimates by City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
If Haverlah’s estimation holds true, the next five- to seven-year growth would indicate an increase of 33% over the current population figure.
“In five to seven years, that’s pretty quick for Copperas Cove,” Haverlah said Jan. 6 as he spoke to the Morning Exchange Club at Lil’ Tex Restaurant. “That may not be quick for other areas, but for Copperas Cove, that is very quick, considering that for the last 20 years, we have grown at 1% or just over 1% each year.”
Several houses and family dwellings are currently under construction or in the planning phases all over town.
In 2020, there were 247 new single-family and 32 duplex building permits (64 dwelling units) issued, which combined, totals 311 new dwelling units, Development Services Director Bobby Lewis briefed to the city council Tuesday evening.
The current developments being worked on are Creekside Hills in the north side of Copperas Cove.
“They are entering Phase 3,” Haverlah said. “So, they’ve built out Phase 1 — sold every single house — Phase 2 is being built right now. The majority of houses that are going vertical ... most of those houses, before they are being built, are being sold.”
Three additional developments on the north side of town are being considered or planned.
Haverlah described the two developments on the west side of town as “significant,” and he described the two developments on the south side of town as “fairly large.”
One of the developments on the south side is in the extraterritorial jurisdiction, which means it is technically outside of city limits, but it is within the 2-mile boundary of the city.
Haverlah pointed to a study the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce commissioned in 2019 to study demographic trends to indicate where some of the people may be coming from.
The study, which was presented by RKG Associates, Inc. of Alexandria, Virginia, on Dec. 4, 2019, indicated that there is an increase of people moving out of western states, such as California.
Russ Archambault, vice president and principal of RKG Associates, said at the time that 300,000 Californians move to Texas on an annual basis.
“Copperas Cove has the prime ability and timing right now to increase our business growth — specifically primary jobs and retail,” Haverlah said. “And I’m going to keep focusing on that no matter who’s coming.”
Haverlah said one of the primary reasons he has heard from those who have moved to the area is that it is cheaper to live than where they came from.
The Jan. 1, 2021, population estimate for the city is 36,615, which would represent a population increase of 2.33% from 2020’s estimate of 35,781.
To obtain the current year’s estimate, the city took last year’s estimate of 35,781 from the Texas Demographic Center, factored in the building permits and applied the U.S. Census Bureau’s household size multiplier of 2.68 persons per household to the new single-family and duplex housing units, Lewis told the council.
