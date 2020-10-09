The Copperas Cove City Park will be notably less crowded the week before Halloween this year. The city’s annual Fall-O-Ween Festival, previously scheduled for Oct. 24, has been canceled for this year.
City spokesman Kevin Keller said the decision was made by the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation department, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unfortunately, due to the expected high attendance and overall inability to regulate social distancing at such a large event, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event for the safety of our residents and community,” Keller said in a news release published Monday.
Last year’s Fall-O-Ween drew a crowd of more than 1,500.
Lines of cars waited 30 minutes or more to pay the $5 fee to get into the park, while other families willing to walk from surrounding neighborhoods parked along streets up to a mile away.
Keller said the city is hopeful to bring the event back in 2021.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Ashley Wilson, special events coordinator, at awilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
Trick-or-Treat
One annual tradition that will be allowed to continue is trick-or-treat.
In a separate news release, Keller said the city does not regulate the annual tradition.
“... We do recommend for those wishing to participate that it be done on Halloween evening, Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 6pm to 8pm,” Keller said in the release.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through neighborhoods that evening.
The city also encourages those wishing to do trick-or-treating to review the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in the event safely.
CDC recommendations can be viewed at http://bit.ly/CDCholiday.
