KILLEEN — Operation Stand Down Central Texas (OSDCT) based in Copperas Cove, hosted its tenth annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage event.
The six-hour event took place at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center with the intention of helping veterans and people in need who need basic care. There was new clothes, shoes and other basic necessities provided by OSDCT, dental or oral care provided by DENTAC, haircuts by Central Texas Beauty College, housing assistance from multiple organizations and much more.
“My first time attending this event since I’m from Cove.” said Candice Stone, an elderly woman from Copperas Cove who attended the event for care. “My favorite part so far has been the loving volunteers and dental assistance.”
Over a hundred veterans and homeless attended the event and received care, along with over 80 volunteers coming from different schools, hospitals and also members of the community who wanted to take part in helping locals in need.
“While we focus in on homeless veterans (and) our partnership with the Central Texas Homeless coalition, we want to open this up to all homeless,” director of OSDCT Joann Courtland said.
More than 30 vendors were available at Saturday’s event. Among them, there were games with prizes, hundreds of meals, resources from surrounding cities, and lines that wrapped inside the building.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is an nonprofit organization based in Copperas Cove to assist homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding areas, according to its official website.
The organization offers services ranging from sheltering, beds, food, showers, clothing and haircuts to allowing a safe place for veterans with trauma and dealing with the isolation of homelessness.
“We take those things for granted, getting a haircut, getting fresh clothes, being inside in the air conditioning.” Courtland said Saturday. “We want people to know that we care, we see them, they’re human just like we are.”
To view future events with Operation Stand Down Central Texas or donate, visit the website at www.osdct.org. The organization is open
