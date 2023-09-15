KILLEEN — Operation Stand Down Central Texas (OSDCT) based in Copperas Cove, hosted its tenth annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage event.

The six-hour event took place at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center with the intention of helping veterans and people in need who need basic care. There was new clothes, shoes and other basic necessities provided by OSDCT, dental or oral care provided by DENTAC, haircuts by Central Texas Beauty College, housing assistance from multiple organizations and much more.

