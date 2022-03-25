KILLEEN — Operation Stand Down was a success, in terms of participants, sponsors, volunteers and community action, Joann Courtland, Director of OSD in Central Texas said. The spring event held Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center was open to the area's homeless population.
Records from Courtland indicated that there were 146 registered as homeless, 22 of which were military veterans, but all were treated to a day of plenty. The nonprofit organization out of Copperas Cove coordinates these opportunities twice a year. The Fall event is scheduled for Oct. 22.
“The army of volunteers who show up to help for this really make a difference to this community,” Courtland, a city councilwoman, said.
According to the website, www.osdct.org, the organization’s primary emphasis is the creation of a community in which homeless veterans are treated with respect and given the opportunity to relax, interact and form ties with peers and volunteers while receiving much needed, specific services. Stand Down doesn’t turn anyone away during this bi-annual event.
Courtland and her staff prepared for many weeks leading up to the event.
According to the final tallies, there were over 30 tables set up with information from personal grooming, clothing items, housing options, financial information and even haircuts. Medical and dental personnel were on hand to offer COVID-19, HIV-AIDS, STD testing and oral screenings.
Among the volunteers who came out to support the event were several church groups, teams from local schools and universities as well as motorcycle clubs and service organizations were on hand to talk to participants who had come. Everyone pitched in Friday to set up for the event.
Areas were marked off for clothing racks, shoes and personal items. Volunteers from the Central Texas Beauty College set up chairs and work stations to provide haircuts and grooming aids. There were tables set up from organizations that provide resources for those less fortunate. A brisket lunch was prepared and served by the Central Texas College culinary school. Members from Zeta Phi Beta Sorority provided breakfast and snack bags to give to everyone.
Retired from private practice, Rebecca Greening is part of the U.S. Army Dental Activity team from Fort Hood.
“DENTAC has clinics on base for complete oral care,” said Greening. “Though we can’t really treat anyone here today, we have been able to discuss oral care and direct them to resources available to help in many cases.”
National Guard members manned a station to provide free COVID-19 testing and immunizations. Central Texas Support Services offered HIV-AIDS and STD testing services. Forgotten Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Texas riders provided “blessing bags.”
“Each one has some snacks, hygiene items, ... and a prayer inside,” Lee Ann “Black Widow” Bassili said.
Bassili is a member of the club and listed several programs that the group has partnered with to provide social and psychological assistance to vets.
Rhonda Mack with Divas in Dog Tags is an Army veteran and military sexual trauma survivor.
“We advocate self-care, sisterhood and service,” said Mack. “There are female military veterans and survivors who feel as though they have been forgotton.” Divas welcome wives, widows and female veterans from any branch of service.
Trish Alger and Tammi Olvera with Help Heal Vets gave out craft packages to participants. Their organization is dedicated to helping victims of PTSD, depression, anxiety and other conditions find healing through projects that create something. They use recycled and sustainable materials to provide kits for those who may find relief from pain and improve motor skills. Debora Pearson from “Bring Everyone In The Zone, Inc.,” discussed the benefits of peer-to-peer counseling services.
“Our goal is to help anyone who suffers from the effects of PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury or even Military Sexual Assault find care,” Pearson said.
Officers from Killeen’s own police department were there to support the efforts of the Homeless Outreach Team. Officer Kyle Moore who oversees the activity of HOT and Sgt. Angela Mathews spoke to many folks about the resources out their to help the homeless population in Killeen. Moore has been working among the homeless for several years, making contact with many “right on the street where they live,” literally.
Operation Stand Down is now taking donations for the fall event at its office, located in Copperas Cove at 201 Carpenter St. For more information, call 254-681-8522 or go to the website at operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.