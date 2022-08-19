Stand Down 3.jpg

With the ribbon cut, the new facility of Operation Stand Down Central Texas in Copperas Cove is officially opened.

 Herald | File

Copperas Cove-based Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a veteran service organization, is set to be in front of Walmart Saturday doing a product drive.

The donation drive will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

