We all love our animals. Pets add so much to our lives; they cuddle with us when we’re down, and certainly entertain us, especially when their unique personalities shine through — along with some definitely bizarre behavior.
When I was growing up, my mother watched “Jeopardy” every day. And as soon as the theme song came on, our dog would race into the room just so she could “sing” (read: howl) along with it.
My mother now owns two Shelties, who happen to love, of all things, ice.
Just my mother opening the cupboard door — the one that holds the tall glasses — will send first Rocky, then Lily, straight into the kitchen to wait for my mother to fill the tall glass with ice, waiting for their “treat.”
Mind you, this only works with the tall glass; if she’s filling any other glass, they ignore it.
There is more fun to be had if they drop their ice cubes. With their long snouts and canine teeth, they can’t grasp the cubes from the floor. Instead, they snuffle the ice around as it skitters to and fro across the floor until my mother can recapture it for them.
I have a work acquaintance who own a cat, and when her husband coughs, the kitty jumps up on him and covers his mouth with his paw, much like a mother would do for a small child.
Then there are my cats.
Once upon a time I had a fluffy white cat, Mr. Kitty, who once ordered porn from my satellite service (yep, wrote a column about that entire experience), and who liked to open all my cupboards and drawers. He would often secret himself inside the cupboards and lie in wait, then jump out at me, scaring me half to death. I’m pretty sure he was laughing at me, each and every time.
Mr. Kitty had to find a new home so I could devote more time to my old-man-kitty, Miki, who is demented. Literally, he’s been diagnosed with dementia.
While by definition this makes some of his behavior bizarre — he has “episodes”— some of his behavior is just ... Miki.
Lately, he’s discovered my thick, queen-sized blanket, the one I usually keep on my bed. He’s appropriated it for his own.
I discovered this recently, when I in my living room heard strange sounds that turned into Miki, who weighs about 7 pounds, dragging the blanket, weighing around 10 pounds, from my bedroom into the living room with his tiny kitty teeth.
He positioned himself in front of the television, blanket still in his mouth, and kneaded it with his little paws. It was like watching a feline version of Linus and his blanket.
He now drags the blanket from room to room, unwilling to relinquish ownership. You never know where you’ll find the thing — maybe bedroom, maybe living room, maybe kitchen.
If I put it back on the bed, you can bet it will be elsewhere within an hour.
It’s a good thing he didn’t cotton to the 20-pound weighted blanket, though that would be an interesting sight to see.
As I write this, he’s dragged the thing in here again, and he’s purring like mad, blanket in mouth and paws working.
Bizarre.
Yep, all our animals have their own brand of bizarre behavior. It’s what makes us love them all the more.
Stephanie Ratts Grissom is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.