Copperas Cove residents and groups who missed Saturday’s picnic table painting event will have another opportunity to do so next weekend, but they will need to act quickly.
The next Picnic Table Party will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, said Bonita Henderson, president of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
“People can register for a table on our Facebook page, Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful,” she said. “It is pre-registration only, that way they have a table that they can paint when they come. If you show up that day we might or might not have a table. These things fill up fast, within three days, all 30 tables are filled up for pre-registration.”
Kevin Keller, Copperas Cove public information officer, said they had over 130 participants in phase one of the project.
“We have about 30 (tables) more to go,” he said in a news release Monday. “All participants will be required to recognize and follow social distancing and mask requirements, per Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29.”
Andrea Hurt, Copperas Cove resident, said her mother thought that it was a good idea for them to come out and spend time together as a family.
“My mother, Georgette works for the city,” she said as they painted a table Saturday. “She heard about the event and thought it would be a fun idea to bond as a family. I am having a lot of fun painting the tables and helping clean up the city.”
Many people from the community showed up to paint picnic tables to make the park attractive for residents and visitors.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosted the first Picnic Table Party Saturday morning at the Copperas Cove City Park.
“We did this to make our community nice and clean and approachable for people who come from other cities,” Henderson said. “They might have to stop at the park to use the restroom or something. We have a nice duck pond here right by the picnic tables, and we would like for them to know that we care about our park.”
Henderson said this was the first time that the organization has done the event.
Among the people who were in attendance were some of the members of the Copperas Cove Police Department.
“We heard about it and thought it would be a good idea as a group to come out here and help,” said Lt. Kevin Miller of the CCPD. “We wanted to help get the park looking a little bit better and what better way to do it than to paint. I think it is always a good idea for people to be involved in the community, the more involved you are with the community. the more you will care about the community and it will be stronger for it.”
For more information visit Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful or contact Roxanne Flores-Achmed at 254-547-4242.
