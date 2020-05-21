COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District couldn’t throw an in-person celebration for retiring Mae Stevens Learning Academy Principal Mary Derrick due to precautions meant to stop any potential spread of COVID-19.
So, they did the next best things.
A parade of vehicles gathered to honor Derrick Tuesday as she sat in front of the school. Vehicles were decorated with signs celebrating Derrick’s 40 year career, and adults and students waved and cheered as they passed by.
In one very sweet moment, Derrick accepted a bouquet of flowers from one of her grandchildren, kissing him on the head as he leaned out the car window.
