Last week’s Veterans Day parade in Copperas Cove brought thoughts of family to some of the parade’s attendees.
Viewing the annual event were two area mothers as they awaited the parade with their children.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with thunderstorms, some with heavy rain during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 9:27 am
Last week’s Veterans Day parade in Copperas Cove brought thoughts of family to some of the parade’s attendees.
Viewing the annual event were two area mothers as they awaited the parade with their children.
“My grandfather was a veteran, most of my family were Army, but some of them serve,” said Tayler Locker, a mother of three boys. “My uncle had just got out of the Air Force. He did 20, 25 years or even longer than that. So, it’s kind of meaningful to my family.”
The parade is planned by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.
“Not only does this help them out, but also, they get connected with other people that also have been through the same thing that they’ve been through,” Locker said.
Locker’s friend, Aurea Holstein, also had connections to the military.
“My grandfather passed away a couple years ago — he was a veteran,” Holstein said.
Though she is not originally form the Copperas Cove area, Holstein said the VFW is a good resource for veterans.
The Copperas Cove Veterans Day parade happens every year on the Saturday before Veterans Day.
Copperas Cove residents Micah Burden, his wife and two of his three children had similar thoughts.
“For us, it’s a time to get together with some family and friends and remember those who’ve been lost — I know that’s on Memorial Day, but we still do anyway; they’re still veterans,” said Burden, an Army veteran.
For Burden, the parade also had a personal meaning since his oldest son walked with the Copperas Cove High School football team.
Shannon Burden said it makes her proud to watch her son march in the parade.
“Anytime you see a kid that’s representing their school, their community and then dad and veterans like that, you’re very, very proud of the humbleness behind it and you’re just proud,” she said. “He is a freshman this year, so hopefully, this becomes a habit and a routine that they do this every year because it’s big for the community.”
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.