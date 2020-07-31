Driving up and down East Business Highway 190 last weekend, motorists probably noticed a few people selling lemonade at various locations. The same was true for those driving through some neighborhoods in Copperas Cove.
Normally the first weekend in May, Lemonade Day in the Fort Hood area was postponed to last weekend.
Some members of the Five Hills Royalty set up shop in Copperas Cove, including Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer and Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer.
Spitzer sold two varieties of lemonade, cookies and Skittles from in front of her house in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive, near S.C. Lee Junior High School.
Having an autistic older sister prompted Spitzer to donate all of her proceeds from Lemonade Day to Copperas Cove ISD for it to purchase sensory equipment for autistic students.
“You can raise the money for anything,” the 9-year-old said of her favorite thing of Lemonade Day. “You don’t even have to keep the money; you can give it to, like, autism — anything.”
Her mother, Chandra Spitzer, said she is proud of her daughter for designing the stand and coming up with the idea.
“I’m very proud,” Chandra Spitzer said. “It shows her that you have to work hard to get anywhere.”
Chandra Spitzer said her daughter designed the stand. She and her husband helped with the cutting of the wood, but the design and everything else were all Romella Spitzer’s.
“It made me proud that she was able to come up with these ideas and to use her imagination the way she did,” her mother said.
Kim Morken, a nearby resident, said she stopped by Spitzer’s stand for a reason.
“I chose this booth specifically for the autism awareness,” Morken said after purchasing some lemonade. “I have a 7-year-old daughter, and she’s autistic.”
Having two children attending House Creek Elementary, Morken said she heard about the event from the school district.
“This is the first time I’ve ever heard about Lemonade Day,” she said.
Sawyer set up her Army tank shaped stand in the parking lot of Walgreens in Copperas Cove.
All of the proceeds from her stand were going to be donated to Operation Stand Down-Central Texas to help homeless veterans.
“I’m connected to veterans myself, because I’m in a military family,” the 9-year-old Sawyer said. “And it pains me to see them out on the streets.”
Sawyer said this is the fifth year she has participated in Lemonade Day. Her mother, Amanda Sawyer, said she is dedicated.
“I’m really proud of her dedication and her giving spirit,” her mother said. “I love that she wants to give back to serve her community and help the veterans.”
Similarly to Spitzer, Amanda Sawyer described her daughter as “the brains of the operation.”
“It’s her dream, and I just try to make everything possible for her,” Amanda Sawyer said. “That way, she knows that everything is possible in life and to reach for her dreams.”
