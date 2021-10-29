If you were to go into the office of Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard, on one desk you will find coins that each represent five years of employment with the city, including the sixth and most recent coin, signifying his 30th year with Copperas Cove.
During the first city council meeting workshop every month, the city recognizes employees who have been with the city in increments of five years.
Stoddard, 56, received his recognition on Oct. 5.
Although he has worked for the city of Copperas Cove for 30 years, Stoddard would tell you it doesn’t feel like it.
“If you think about it, you know, three decades ... it seems like yesterday that I started at the PD,” Stoddard said on Oct. 20. “But I can honestly say it has been a true blessing to work for the city of Copperas Cove.”
Now the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Stoddard spent just over 28 years of his career in the police department, being hired on Oct. 7, 1991.
Stoddard promoted to sergeant in September 1999, to lieutenant in January 2007 and to deputy chief in October 2018.
Thinking back on his 30-year career to this point, Stoddard said it is hard to point to just one thing as most rewarding for working for the city.
“If I had to put my finger on one thing that makes me truly feel good about 30 years is the relationships that I’ve built with the employees and my peers,” he said.
How he got here
It was a bit of chance that brought Stoddard to the Parks and Recreation Department.
He explained that he was “on loan” from the police department to cover down in the Parks and Recreation Department after the director and superintendent left to take positions in a neighboring city.
Stoddard said that as an interim superintendent, he was running day-to-day operations and was enjoying it. He even sat on the interview board for one of the candidates for director.
“Off the cuff, I told the HR director, ‘I might be interested in this job,’” Stoddard said.
Coaching baseball throughout the years, Stoddard said he had ties to the Parks and Recreation Department.
“It’s nice to be part of something that we’re actually making some change and seeing some improvements across the park system, and being a part of this is very rewarding,” Stoddard said.
The current superintendent, Caycee Hauck — who herself has been with the city for 10 years — said she can see the dedication and determination Stoddard brings to the job and to the city.
“(He brings) positivity — change that needs to be done,” Hauck said. “He’s taking the steps to make our programs and our department better for our community.”
As director of Parks and Recreation, Stoddard oversees all the parks, two swimming pools, the senior center, the cemetery, the golf course, youth sports, summer camps and spring break camps.
“Though he does not have a parks and recreational career background, Jeff has provided some of the most influential leadership to improve recreational opportunities, park and facility maintenance, the condition of the golf course, services of the senior center, and cemetery upkeep,” said Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah. “As an example, Jeff and his team offered spring break and summer recreation camps at full capacity, programs that had been discontinued years earlier.”
Haverlah said he can depend on Stoddard to accomplish any given task and he has completed and moved projects forward at a fast pace, such as the playground canopies.
How long will Stoddard remain employed with the city? He hopes for another seven to eight years before he retires.
