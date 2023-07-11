Parks month

Several community events are on the calendar for the month of July with the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department.

 Herald | File

COPPERAS COVE — As a part of Parks and Recreation Month in July, there are a variety of events on the calendar for the community to participate in. Some events are free, while others require a small fee.

The events include:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.