KILLEEN — Somber, reverent music played as hundreds of volunteers assisted in the annual laying of the wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen Saturday.
The weather cooperated and held off the 90% chance of rain until after many of the wreaths had been laid.
Saturday marked the 13th year of the event.
Each section of graves in the cemetery is headed up by volunteers of all of the area cities, including Copperas Cove, which is in charge of Section 2 of the cemetery.
City staff and members of the high school took their places at various wreath stations for people to pick up a wreath and hook.
One of the groups volunteering at one of the stations was the Copperas Cove High School’s DECA club.
The wreath laying had some personal significance to President Russel Cochran and Vice President Emma MacDonald.
Both Cochran and MacDonald have a grandfather and grandmother buried in the cemetery. In both instances, the grandfather served in the Army and the grandmother was buried there because of the spouse connection.
“It’s more of an emotional thing for me,” Cochran said. “And I just love that the community is able to do this for our fallen soldiers.”
Saturday was Cochran’s fourth time overall laying a wreath at the cemetery and second time as a member of DECA.
Cochran said his grandparents both passed away in 2016.
“It’s just really great to be able to help people that are in pain,” MacDonald said about the event. “You know, they need people to support them along the way.”
MacDonald also said she is impacted by the veterans who did not have any family members present to lay a wreath.
“I want to be able to honor them still for all their service that they’ve done throughout their life,” MacDonald said.
She said the emotions can sometimes be more by laying a wreath in front of a headstone of someone she doesn’t know as opposed to her grandparents.
Cochran also spoke of the overall importance of the event to him.
“It’s a great opportunity to give back to these soldiers that have given so much to us,” Cochran said. “It’s really a small part of what they’ve done for us.”
Another group helping with the event were the titleholders of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
Senior Miss Five Hills Dawn Hale and her husband John are both veterans of the Army.
Hale served eight years, while her husband served 11 years.
Saturday was the fifth consecutive year the Hales have come out to lay wreaths. What keeps them coming out is simple.
“The veterans,” Hale said. “We have friends. We will be out there one day.”
Hale said that both of their fathers served in the Army and are buried in cemeteries in Oklahoma and Michigan.
“This is sort of our way of also giving to them,” Hale said. “Because maybe someone’s family isn’t here. Like we aren’t up there, we’re doing it for them here.”
After the volunteers placed the wreaths at the graves in Section 2, city staff such as City Manager Ryan Haverlah and Public Relations Director Kevin Keller were walking the rows, ensuring that the wreaths were securely in place.
All of the wreaths will remain in place until Jan. 9 when volunteers will remove them and place them back in storage until next year.
The retrieval will begin at 10 a.m.
A park and ride will be offered once again from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
