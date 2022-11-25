Not every student is an athlete. Not every person excels at running, jumping, and sporting events. Ensuring physical education class involves all students and that they enjoy is the goal of Copperas Cove Junior High physical education instructional aide Kristin Mojica. Her ability to adjust and change to meet the needs of students earned her the honor of 2022 Copperas Cove Junior High Paraprofessional of the Year.
“Mrs. Mojica is one to never complain about anything. If asked to cover a class other than her own, she accepts with no questions asked. She is one who I would describe as a complete team player,” Principal Jeff Shannon said. “She assists as needed and makes all the other people around her better. She reminds me of the clutch, the go-to player on an athletic team.”
Mojica quietly does her job ensuring students excel both inside and outside her class. Students always come first with Mojica, according to Shannon.
“Mrs. Mojica is one of those that tends to hover under the radar. She never draws too much attention to herself. This is a unique quality I enjoy about her,” Shannon said. “What makes her stand out is her adaptability. She and another aide host a class of nearly 60 students together, without a designated gymnasium. They use indoor and outdoor space while also dealing with the weather conditions when indoors may not be an option. I am constantly taken back by her ability to overcome.”
Shannon said Mojica leads by example, handling her responsibilities with 100 percent effectiveness.
“I never hear negativity, nor do we ever see any of her students with referrals. Her classes are managed well, and her students respect her tremendously,” Shannon said. “I applaud what she has been able to do for our campus. Mrs. Mojica’s willingness to perform on a daily basis while maintaining a positive culture in her (physical education) classes says a ton about her character.
“In education, we are constantly looking to teachers and support staff to show us the way and to paint a picture of what it means to be a professionally responsible adult. Mrs. Mojica exhibits these characteristics daily. We are grateful to her for setting the example and building a culture of positive success at CCJHS.”
