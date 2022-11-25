Kristin Mojica

Kristin Mojica

Not every student is an athlete. Not every person excels at running, jumping, and sporting events. Ensuring physical education class involves all students and that they enjoy is the goal of Copperas Cove Junior High physical education instructional aide Kristin Mojica. Her ability to adjust and change to meet the needs of students earned her the honor of 2022 Copperas Cove Junior High Paraprofessional of the Year.

“Mrs. Mojica is one to never complain about anything. If asked to cover a class other than her own, she accepts with no questions asked. She is one who I would describe as a complete team player,” Principal Jeff Shannon said. “She assists as needed and makes all the other people around her better. She reminds me of the clutch, the go-to player on an athletic team.”

