Generic table place mats adorned with things such as buttons, beads and zippers can benefit senior citizens, said Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty’s Senior Ms. Five Hills Dawn Hale.
Six members of the Five Hills Royalty met at the Copperas Cove Senior Citizens Center on Saturday to create what Hale called “peaceful mats.”
The mats are intended to benefit seniors who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia by giving them something to keep their hands and minds engaged.
“With the pandemic going on right now, we can’t interact with our seniors at the nursing centers,” Hale said Saturday. “So this is a way for us to do something and be able to present it to them, and it will help with them because by being able to do things, it calms them.”
Making the peaceful mats was the service project Hale pitched when she ran for the royalty.
She said it is something that is important to her, because she has family members and good friends who have been affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“If I didn’t win, I probably would’ve still done it,” Hale said.
Some of the younger girls learned how to sew for the first time.
One such girl who was working next to Hale was Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer, who explained why making the mats was special to her.
“Making the peaceful mats is very special to me, because sometimes the elderly people get bored and they don’t know what to do, so they could just pull out this mat and, well, busy their hands,” said the 9-year-old Sawyer.
Sawyer also had the assistance of 4-year-old Miniature Mister Five Hills Maddox Tobias.
Tobias learned how to sew, iron, string shells and use a hot glue gun.
The community was on Tobias’ mind when he was helping.
“Helping the community and everybody else,” Tobias said of what he was having the most fun with.
Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier said this was the first time she had ever done a project like making peaceful mats.
“For my first time, I think this is really fun,” Fuselier said. “It’s a really nice experience. I love helping people, and this is really helping impact the community.”
Miss Five Hills Jazmine Hendricks was making a Christmas themed peaceful mat Saturday.
“It means a lot,” she said of the project. “It’s something small that I can do to give back. I just sew a little bit and donate a little bit of my time, and it helps the seniors in our communities to have something to do and keep busy.”
Hendricks said she may continue making the mats in the future.
“This was my first time making something like this, and I didn’t really know what it was until Miss Dawn brought it to my attention,” she said. “But, now that I know, hopefully I can continue going forward making these and helping the senior citizens.”
Junior Miss Five Hills Kadence Coombs learned how to thread a needle and tie a knot from her grandmother.
“My great-grandma, she used to fidget around with stuff, and I really loved her ... we made her a mat before, and it was fun,” Coombs said.
Hale said for those in the community who want to make a mat but don’t know how to make one can contact fivehillspageant@gmail.com for instructions.
