Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Moltz Jr. not only taught history during and after his 20-plus-year military career, but he also lived it as a soldier serving during the 1960s and ‘70s.
The 85-year-old longtime Copperas Cove resident spent three years in between two tours of Vietnam as an assistant professor of military science at Penn State University, and five years teaching Texas history, American history, and life sciences at Cove Junior High after he left the service in 1980. He then started the Junior ROTC program at Cove High School and ran that for 16 years.
His home is now an unofficial museum filled with mementos, souvenirs, photographs and more that date back as far as the American Revolutionary War. At the urging of one of his sons, Moltz gathered up parts of his collection of thousands of photos and 1,200 color slides and created a series of PowerPoint presentations that include such things as a tour of southern Germany, a look at the Cold War in Europe, and the former Nike Hercules nuclear missile site he once commanded at Los Angeles, Calif.
“My father served in World War I, and his regiment was attached to a Canadian brigade, in a British division, and went to all the fights that the history books say that Americans were not at,” said Moltz, holding his dad’s Ross .303 rifle from World War I. “Because they were with the Canadians and British, they had to turn in their American Springfields (rifles).
“When he came back, they got off the ship in Brooklyn, New York, and marched down Broadway. At the end of Broadway, they had tables set up with all their discharge papers. They said, ‘Go home.’ The soldiers said, ‘What do we do with all our stuff?’
“They said, ‘Take it with you. We don’t want it.’ I also have his gas mask, his steel helmet, his jacket.”
Moltz, who holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and history, and a master’s degree in education administration, was born in Harrisburg, Penn., and graduated from high school in nearby New Cumberland in 1955. He served in the National Guard for a while, was commissioned in 1960, and retired in 1980.
In between, he was on the front lines of the Cold War with the former Soviet Union and served twice as an artillery officer in Vietnam. Stationed for three years in Germany, from 1961 to 1964, he remembers the tension that existed during that historic standoff that began shortly after the end of World War II and continued until 1991.
“I was with the 1st Battalion, 34th Field Artillery, 24th Infantry Division, and we were looking across the border at 150 Soviet divisions, between the Russians, the Czechs, and the East Germans,” he said. “In the event of an attack, we were to put a 30-kiloton (nuclear) warhead on top of the first Soviet division coming across the border and stop them cold. They told us, ‘If you do launch, you’ve got less than five minutes to get out of sight or lean over and kiss your butt goodbye, because their counterfire will have you.’
“The Iron Curtain (a political boundary dividing Europe into two separate areas) there was about a 300-meter barbed wire strip with minefields, concertina wire, guard towers every 150 yards with machine guns. They weren’t nice to people who tried to cross (the border), like we are down in Mexico. If somebody tried to cross, they got shot.”
Moltz says he saw that happen more than once. A particularly haunting scene involved a woman and three children who tried to go through that heavily guarded boundary and escape into what was then called West Germany.
“She evaded the mines, got through the barbed wire, and right on the border was a canal,” Moltz said. “Just before she got to the canal, the guards saw her and they yelled at her. She didn’t stop and they opened fire. One kid, they killed him right there.
“She and the other two jumped for the water. They hit one of them in the air; he never came back up. She and the other kid tried to swim, and I said (to a fellow soldier), ‘Isn’t there something we can do?’ He said, ‘No, not until she gets midstream.’”
The woman was shot five times but both she and the remaining child were rescued by the Americans and survived.
Moltz was awarded two Meritorious Service medals, the Army Commendation medal, two Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and five Bronze Stars, including one for heroism in combat during Vietnam. He recalls the battle during his first tour (1966-67) that resulted in that award:
“We came under heavy attack — a lot of mortar rounds came in. You hear people yell, ‘Mortars!’ and everybody runs for the nearest bunker. We always dug in and had overhead cover and so forth. Well, one of the soldiers — I don’t think I ever knew why — elected to go back to his section, instead of going to the nearest bunker.
“He headed across the area, and a mortar round landed right next to him and took out both his legs. He went down, and there’s rounds falling down all over the place. He cried out for help. The first sergeant and I were in a bunker not too far from him and I turned to the first sergeant, ‘You’re in charge,’ and I took off and ran out there and got him.
“I got down on my hands and knees on top of him, and told him to grab behind my neck, and I dragged him back into the bunker. Why did I do that? He was one of my men.”
So with 85 years of living under his belt, what kind of advice does the old soldier have for the younger generations?
“You can’t begin to learn anything until you begin to realize what you don’t know. When you look, there is a mountain of knowledge out there in front of you. You can’t hope to learn even a small piece of all that. Any day that you don’t learn something, you’ve wasted.”
