Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Moltz Jr. not only taught history during and after his 20-plus-year military career, but he also lived it as a soldier serving during the 1960s and ‘70s.

The 85-year-old longtime Copperas Cove resident spent three years in between two tours of Vietnam as an assistant professor of military science at Penn State University, and five years teaching Texas history, American history, and life sciences at Cove Junior High after he left the service in 1980. He then started the Junior ROTC program at Cove High School and ran that for 16 years.

