October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in honor of that, the Pink Warriors Angels, a local nonprofit organization, hosted its fourth annual Pink Out Party to bring awareness to the public. The event also raised money to help people who are going through cancer.
It was a great turnout last Saturday at Home Base in Copperas Cove as the community came together to support an organization that for seven years has been helping people who have been going through cancer.
Julie Moser, the founder of Pink Warrior Angels explained what the event on Saturday meant to her.
“What I miss the most in the last year are our events, because not only do our events bring in money it brings in our community and camaraderie and support,” Moser said. “Having this back warms my heart, because we need people, funding and we continue to support all of the organizations who have supported us through the years.”
The event has a personal meaning for Moser, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2013.
“I was clean of cancer for seven years and in December 2020 a tumor was found and I was re-diagnosed,” she said Saturday. “I now have more drive and determination to continue helping others during cancer treatments.”
Dianna Patterson has been working for Home Base in Copperas Cove since it opened in June of 2017.
“I am very proud to work for a company like this. It means a lot to be able to come together and to be able to support a great cause like this,” Patterson said.
Along with being hosted by Home Base, the event was hosted by “Moving With the Military,” a TV series created by Maria Reed.
Reed is an Army wife and was named 2019 Armed Forces Insurance Army Spouse of the Year, as well as the 2020 Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Entrepreneur Impact Award Winner.
Reed’s show is a home improvement and lifestyle series honoring those who serve. The show shares the stories of military families and of course a beautiful surprise makeover.
Reed has been a huge supporter of Moser and the Pink Warrior Angels for the past five and has created videos for them of their events.
“About five years ago, I was online and found out about Pink Warrior Angels and connected with Julie online and found out she lives really close, and it grew from there,” Reed said. “We help support their programs, we do video work for their events like the annual Runway of Hope fashion show, which raises money and features cancer survivors. It is great that this event could happen this year.”
Another Cove resident in attendance was Amber Gorman, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in December of 2019.
She, like Moser, has recently experienced a relapse.
“This month would be a year of completing treatments but they found more cancer last week. We do not know yet about what they found,” Gorman said. “The thing for me is I am a single mom and have no other option than to fight and keep going because if not I am not going to be there for my daughter who just turned 14, goes to Copperas Cove Junior High School, and my son is 15 goes to Copperas Cove High School.”
Gorman explained what the event means to her.
“It means a lot to me to see the community come together to support cancer patients and survivors. It is great to see that kind of support, because sometimes you feel so alone,” she said. “I went through my treatment during quarantine when everything was shut down. I had my mastectomy in February of 2020, and in March of 2020, I started chemotherapy and all of the lockdowns started happening the same month. When this happened, you were not allowed to be accompanied by anyone else during treatment. My treatments were around two to three hours long. I did 16 rounds of chemotherapy and had six weeks of radiation treatments.
“I am really glad that this event was able to happen this year, it was really fun.”
Area resident Claudia Emery brought her daughter to the event.
“... (W)e like the event and want to support breast cancer survivors,” Emery said. “We both enjoyed carving pumpkins.”
At the event, there were raffle baskets, a selfie station, games, and a table where attendees could carve out a small pumpkin and place a plant inside of it. The Copperas Cove Junior High School and S.C. Lee Junior High School cheerleaders performed for the crowd outside of Home Base.
