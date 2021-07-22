Pink Warrior Angels of Texas commemorated six years of assisting people diagnosed with cancer during a birthday celebration at the Healthy Hub in Cove Terrace Shopping Center on Saturday.
Healthy Hub held a cardio drumming class generally conducted during the weekdays but hosted a special class on Saturday for the birthday celebration. Also, at least nine local vendors set up shop in front of Healthy Hub to show their support.
Julie Moser, the founder of Pink Warrior Angels, said the event was coordinated and planned by Healthy Hub owner Jessie Jonasson. Moser said she was approached by Jonasson, who expressed a desire to get involved and provide support.
“This (event) is (Healthy Hub) thing, we just showed up, and they said, ‘Hey, we’d like to do this for your birthday, we saw it was your birthday,’” Moser said. “We didn’t have any plans to celebrate because we have a hefty fall coming, but we appreciate them reaching out to us.”
Moser said Healthy Hub was donating 30% of the sales from nutritional drinks sold during the event to Pink Warrior, in addition to 100% of the vendor fees and proceeds from a gift basket raffle.
Jonasson said she became involved with Pink Warrior Angels through her association with Tyra Charmant, a board member of the organization who is a cancer survivor and a supporter of Healthy Hub.
“We knew we wanted to do some type of event for the community, and it just made sense to support one of our own and a cause that so many people can relate to, unfortunately,” Jonasson said.
Jonasson said a bonus to the event was bringing more people in the community together.
“Hopefully, we get people who have never been in here to come in here and meet the people in the community because we haven’t been able to do that in so long,” Jonasson said.
Jonasson said supporting charity organizations like Pink Warrior is essential.
“I think a lot of people relate to it (cancer), but I don’t think a lot of people realize how expensive it is and how detrimental it can be on not just the person themselves, but their family and friends,” Jonasson said. “They don’t realize how hard something like having a cooked meal or being able to pay your electric bill can be.”
Elizabeth Burton, an independent agent with Globe Life Family Heritage, a vendor present at the event, said her agency helps protect families financially if catastrophic events like cancer, heart attacks, or accidents occur and offer whole life insurance policies and children’s policies.
“I came in for a Healthy Hub drink and was told about this event, that the Pink Warriors were celebrating their sixth anniversary, and I thought it tied into what I did as far as helping protect families who go through cancer and things like that,” Burton said.
Burton said her services assist individuals who cannot work for six months up to a year but still must pay a mortgage, rent and car payments.
“All those bills that a lot of people don’t think about, which we call indirect costs, is where a lot of people go broke,” Burton said. “We help protect families financially and give them that peace of mind with supplemental benefits that are sent directly to their bank account to use any way they see fit.”
These indirect costs Burton mentioned are the expenses that cancer patients can contact Pink Warrior for assistance.
Moser said the nonprofit organization financially and emotionally supports cancer survivors who are currently receiving treatment.
“There is an unprecedented need for financial assistance when people can’t work while they’re going through treatment,” Moser said. “We help bridge that gap to help maybe pay a mortgage, or their lights, phones, car notes, or even medical builds. Sometimes we forget that we also need help with someone to cut the grass or clean the house.”
Moser said to receive assistance from Pink Warrior Angels, a patient must be receiving active treatment in some form and provide additional support based on severity.
“We have a special thing for those who are on long-term medication and those who are stage IV,” Moser said. “But, most (cancer patients) are referred to us by an organization or social workers, and once they fill out the form, we look at our budget to see how we can help.”
Upcoming events for Pink Warrior include the seventh annual Pink Warrior Dash with a $20 registration fee. A registration party will be held at the Copperas Cove Walmart on Aug. 28, while the dash will take place on Sept. 25.
“We’re going to have a big party this year with lots of vendors,” Moser said.
